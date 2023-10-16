Large police investigation underway at Boston’s Carson Beach

BOSTON — There is a large police investigation underway at Carson Beach in Boston on Monday morning.

Massachusetts State Police troopers and Boston EMS responded to a section of the beach along William J Day Boulevard near Molly’s Beachside Burgers.

Video from the scene showed the area blocked by police cruisers and yellow crime tape.

Investigators were spotted searching for evidence in a parking lot near a cluster of bushes.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Boston 25 has contacted law enforcement officials and is waiting to hear back about the unfolding situation.

BREAKING: Large @MassStatePolice presence at Carson Beach in Boston. Crime scene tape is closing off one of the parking lots. No word yet on what they’re investigating, but troopers are focusing on the area around the bushes @boston25 pic.twitter.com/1grn2ZVhL4 — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) October 16, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

