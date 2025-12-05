Road closed in Plymouth County after tree falls, takes down wires

A road in Halifax was closed, Thursday night, after a large tree fell and took down some wires.

The incident happened in the area of South Street by Hayward Street, according to fire officials, who ask people to please avoid the area as the street is closed as a result.

The Halifax Fire Department posted a photo of the tree shortly before 9 p.m.

In the photo you can see the tree laying across the road. According to the fire department, the tree took down “primary wires” when it fell.

The department did not officially say what caused the tree to fall, Thursday, but they did warn the public to be safe due to the wind gusts in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

