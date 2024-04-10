Large emergency response after truck crashes into healthcare center in Devens

DEVENS, Mass. — There is a large emergency response underway after a truck crashed into a healthcare center in Devens on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at TaraVista Behavioral Health Center on Patton Road shortly before 6 a.m.

Video from the scene showed a black pickup truck lodged in the side of the building near the main entrance. Multiple fire trucks and firefighters were also spotted near the wreckage.

It appears the truck caught fire upon impact as firefighters were seen on ladders near a charred portion of the building.

There was no immediate word on injuries or if anyone was inside the building at the time of the crash.

Boston 25 News has a crew headed to the scene.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

