1 dead, 1 hospitalized after plane crashes near North Shore airport

BEVERLY, Mass. — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a small plane crashed in the street near an airport on the North Shore of Massachusetts on Thursday morning.

Firefighters, police officers, and EMTs were seen gathered around a plane that crashed on Sam Fonzo Drive in Beverly, which is not far from Beverly Regional Airport.

Beverly Deputy Fire Chief Jonathan Palm confirmed that two people were on the plane when it crashed.

“One party was transported to Beverly Hospital by paramedics. One party on scene was nonviable,” Palm said.

Video showed the plane crumpled and in pieces on the side of the roadway.

Beverly plane crash

It wasn’t immediately clear if the plane was taking off or landing when it crashed.

Palm said the facts and circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

