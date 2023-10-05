Large emergency response after fire breaks out on 17th floor of Boston hotel

BOSTON — A fire broke out in a restaurant on the 17th floor of a hotel in Boston on Thursday afternoon, prompting a large emergency response.

Crews responding to a report of a working fire at the Newbury Hotel at 15 Arlington Street around 1:45 p.m. ordered a second alarm and extended several ladder trucks to the building, according to the Boston Fire Department.

“Smoke coming from the roof, a second alarm has been ordered, all companies are working,” the Boston Fire Department said in a tweet.

Deputy Fire Chief Steven Shaffer later announced that the blaze started in the restaurant’s ductwork.

Traffic around the hotel appeared to be snarled by the emergency response.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional details were immediately available.

Deputy Chief Steven Shaffer briefs the media on the 2 alarm fire at 15 Arlington st. Fire started in the restaurant duct work on the 17th floor of the building.There are no injuries to report. pic.twitter.com/M6f3SlH1SY — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 5, 2023

At approximately 1:45 companies working at a fire at 15 Arlington St. Smoke coming from the roof a 2nd alarm has been ordered , all companies are working. pic.twitter.com/BINCEkN7Pl — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 5, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

