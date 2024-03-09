Local

Lanes reopened on I-93 in Randolph after tractor-trailer spills ran over highway

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
RANDOLPH, Mass. — Lanes on I-93 have reopened after a tractor-trailer crash spilled sand all over the highway in Randolph.

The crash happened just north of Exit 5B in Randolph around 5:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a tractor-trailer blocking all lanes of traffic.

All lanes were temporarily closed and traffic was detoured off at exit 6. As of 6:50 a.m., two lanes have reopened.

The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is not known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

