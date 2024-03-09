Lanes reopened on I-93 in Randolph after tractor-trailer spills ran over highway

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Lanes on I-93 have reopened after a tractor-trailer crash spilled sand all over the highway in Randolph.

The crash happened just north of Exit 5B in Randolph around 5:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a tractor-trailer blocking all lanes of traffic.

All lanes were temporarily closed and traffic was detoured off at exit 6. As of 6:50 a.m., two lanes have reopened.

The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is not known.

Troopers and other responders continue to work at the scene of a tractor-trailer rollover on Rt 93 south, just north of Exit 5B Randolph. Half the road is shut down right now, cleanup of sand spill ongoing, expect delays. #MATraffic pic.twitter.com/N31PEUUC2c — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 9, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

