Lane closures on Route 24 in place after crash with fuel spill in West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A crash involving a fuel spill forced parts of Route 24 to shut down in West Bridgewater.

Lane closures are in place northbound at mile marker 30.

These closures are expected to remain in place during the morning commute.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes and avoid the area if possible.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

