Laid-off staff at JFK Library to have jobs reinstated

BOSTON — The five federal employees who were laid off at Boston’s John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum earlier this month will soon be back on the job, the foundation that supports the library said Wednesday.

The JFK Library Foundation posted that they are “relieved” the five employees will soon be back at work

“They are all critical to Library revenue generating operations, which can now resume as normal, and it is wonderful to have our valued colleagues back,” the foundation posted on social media.

The five employees worked in the library’s ticketing department. When news of their dismissal came down on February 19, the library was forced to abruptly close. The library re-opened the following day; free of charge because none of the remaining employees were trained in the ticketing system.

“We had questions about whether we had staff to open. Until we could figure out the staffing solution, we felt it was safer for visitors and for the collections to simply close until we figured that out,” John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum Director Allen Price told Boston 25.

The museum curator told Boston 25 that an executive order from the White House, part of the Trump Administration’s order to lay off probationary federal workers, led to the dismissal of the five employees.

