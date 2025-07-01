Kraft criticizes Wu administration’s plan to combat Mass and Cass crisis

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu’s political opponent, Josh Kraft, is slamming her administration for their handling of the Mass and Cass crisis.

In a press conference in the South End on Tuesday, Kraft said the administration’s efforts are not working and said Boston Public Safety Commissioner Bisola Ojikutu agreed with his remarks over a Zoom call.

“Well, last week, that mayor’s own public health commissioner agreed, not with Mayor Wu, but with me,” Kraft said. “On a Zoom call, she said, and I quote ‘I think we have failed in terms of the drug use epidemic’... Not only that but when asked about my proposal for mandatory drug treatment and the creation of a recover Boston camp us she said, ‘I’m a proponent of recover Boston.”

Mayor Wu addressed Kraft’s remarks at a separate event in West Roxbury Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re in a different place now than we were several years ago as a city, and to say that nothing has happened or everything is a failure, it’s not leadership to constantly tear down our first responders and public health workers and criticize the city,” said Wu.

Boston 25 News reached out to the BPH’s office for comment on Kraft’s remarks and they referred us to Mayor Wu for comment.

Mass and Cass safety concerns

Mass and Cass has become more than just a street corner. It’s now the focus of what advocates call a public health crisis in Boston.

The Boston Public Health Commission issued a press release in May saying they’ve seen a 38% decrease in overdose deaths in 2024.

The BPHC credits the cities efforts to distribute naloxone, expanding access to treatment, providing harm reduction services, and offering housing navigation and stabilization, among other factors.

Despite the positive trend, some residents who live near the embattled intersection aren’t convinced.

311 data shows littered needle complaints have increased 42% citywide since the start of the year, compared to the same time period last year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

