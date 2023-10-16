Kitchen Nightmares: Screams to Dreams sweepstakes

Does your kitchen give you nightmares? Well, we want to help you get started to make it into the kitchen of your dreams!

Enter the Kitchen Nightmares Sweepstakes and you could win $2,500 towards updating your kitchen.

Upload a photo of your kitchen below and a give us brief description about why you should win!

Enter now through November 6th. The winner will be announced on Boston 25 Morning News.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group