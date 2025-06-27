Kitchen fire in Wayland home prompts numerous fire crews to respond

WAYLAND, Mass. — A kitchen fire inside a Wayland home prompted numerous fire crews to respond to the scene.

According to Wayland Assistant Chief Richard Ripley, around 6:58 PM on Thursday, crews were dispatched to 14 Emerson Road.

Once on the scene, firefighters were met with smoke coming from the building, alongside a fire inside the kitchen.

Fortunately, the resident was already out of the building.

On-scene crews then struck a second alarm, prompting mutual aid response from Framingham, Lincoln, Natick, and Weston Fire Departments. Crews from Concord and Wellesley covered Wayland’s stations.

Crews stretched a fire hose into the kitchen to knock down the flames. Firefighters were also able to rescue the resident’s dog from the building.

Fire crews say that the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Wayland Fire Department and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

