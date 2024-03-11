Kingston man held on gun charges as danger to community since November to be released on cash bail

KINGSTON, Mass. — A Kingston man who has been held without bail on gun charges since a dangerousness hearing in November is set to be released on cash bail on Monday.

Charles Santos’ bail was set at $2,500, with conditions for his release to include GPS monitoring and a curfew so he can work, according to the court.

Santos, who is prohibited from possessing firearms, was arrested on gun charges in November after police said they found an AR-style rifle, various firearm accessories and other items in his home.

Police in November charged Santos with unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and possession of a Class E drug. He has been held without bail for 119 days.

Kingston Police arrested Santos on Nov. 4, 2023 after detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Howland’s Lane.

“The suspect, based on his history, is prohibited from possessing firearms,” police said in a statement at the time.

Police allege that Santos possessed a firearm, various firearms parts or ammunition, and was using a 3D printer to manufacture firearms.

During their search, investigators found Santos “in possession of a fully operational AR-style rifle, various firearms accessories, a 3D printer, 3D printed firearms parts, body armor, Class E substances (steroids) and additional evidence,” police said. A photograph of the items seized by police shows only a portion of the evidence, police said in November.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

