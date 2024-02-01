Kingston man charged for allegedly stabbing dog to death after trying to poison it with fentanyl

KINGSTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after Kingston police arrested him for allegedly stabbing his dog to death after trying to poison the animal with fentanyl.

Jonathan Paluzzi, 44, of Kingston, has been charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty and possession of a Class A drug, according to police.

Police responded to a 911 call at The Point at Kingston, an apartment complex on Kingston Collection Way, shortly after 1 p.m. A caller reported hearing what sounded like shuffling, crying, yelling, a dog whining, and a statement similar to “Don’t touch me!”, followed by complete silence, police said.

Responding officers found a dead 60-pound bull-terrier mix named Brutus, with stab wounds inside the apartment where the sounds were coming from, according to police.

Detectives spoke with multiple people inside the apartment and determined that Paluzzi was unsuccessful in finding anyone who would take Brutus or euthanize him, as the dog was determined to be healthy.

As a result, police said, Paluzzi reportedly obtained fentanyl Tuesday night and allegedly tried to poison Brutus with the drugs. But when he was unsuccessful in killing the animal, police said, he stabbed the dog to death before leaving the apartment. Paluzzi returned to the apartment while police were inside, and he was taken into custody.

Investigators said they found fresh blood and a set of bent grill prongs that are believed to be the weapon Paluzzi used to stab Brutus.

Police said investigators also found a cigarette pack on Paluzzi’s person that contained an off-white powdery residue, which authorities suspect to be fentanyl and a red-brown stain around Paluzzi’s fingernail that was consistent with blood.

The MSPCA and other agencies have been contacted for assistance and are working with detectives to obtain the proper legal process authorizing additional investigatory steps such as a necropsy, and toxicology.

“The hideous nature of this case has the undivided attention of the assigned investigators,” said Kingston Police in a statement. “The investigation will remain ongoing to collect all relevant evidence and we will work closely with the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office to ensure the successful prosecution of the suspect in this case.”

Paluzzi was held in custody on a significant bail amount and is expected to be arraigned on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

