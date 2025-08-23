‘Kind of scary’: Officials warn of dangerous rip tides as temperatures warm up

REVERE, Mass. — Massachusetts’ beaches are expected to be plenty full this weekend as the area has some beautiful weather on tap. However, officials advise folks should remain cautious of the remnants of what was hurricane Erin.

While Erin is no longer considered a hurricane, the storm continues to churn offshore, resulting in rough water conditions at Massachusetts beaches, including Revere Beach.

Beachgoers like Hasan Ashraf and Tereza Esposto acknowledged those conditions, saying the waters looked “strong” and “intense.” That’s exactly why local officials are warning of rip tides, high winds, and choppy waters, ultimately advising against any sort of water-related activities.

“I think we have to stay safe. Even if the weather is warm, we always have to keep that in mind,” Sergio Sanabria said.

“I heard about the weather and the rip currents so that’s kind of scary,” Esposto said. “I would not go in the water.”

While beachgoers explain they would’ve loved to have taken a dip in the water, they said they can do without for now.

“If it’s a couple of days, that’s not to no harm. If it’s not extended for long periods of time, it’s not too bad,” Ashraf said.

“I think we can stay here on the shore, and that’s fun. We had a nice and dry summer, so we cannot complain,” Esposto added.

Beachgoers are reminded to use practical judgment, and officials say it’s best to stay out of the water for now and enjoy the view.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

