NEEDHAM, Mass — Drivers are being asked to avoid Kendrick Street in Needham due to a police investigation Friday night.

Needham police alerted drivers they would not be able to enter Kendrick Street at 4th Avenue or from the Newton side.

Traffic is being diverted down Winchester Street, police say.

Kendrick Street shut down in Needham for police investigation

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

