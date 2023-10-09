‘Keep your distance’: Hanover Police warn local residents of black bear on the move

HANOVER, Mass. — Hanover Police are warning local residents about a black bear that has been spotted several times in town.

The bear has been seen by several people in the Luddams Ford Park, Water Street area on the trails, police said.

“Please remember to keep your distance from any wild animals you may encounter,” police said in a social media post on Monday.

According to state wildlife officials, black bears are expanding their range in Massachusetts.

Local residents should take precautions and remain alert to prevent conflicts with bears while enjoying the outdoors, officials said.

State officials offered the following tips to prevent conflicts with black bears:

Don’t cook, eat, or store food in or next to your tent or camp trailer where odors may linger. Sleep as far away from food storage and preparation areas as possible.

Do not dispose of food scraps, grease, or other edibles in your campfire. These materials may not completely burn. Also, the scent of burned food may attract bears.

Store food in bear-proof containers or hang it high on sturdy poles or on wires strung between two trees. Food should hang at least 10 feet off the ground and 4 feet off the base of the truck. Don’t feed bears or leave food items or coolers out when away from the campsite.

Use caution if storing food in your vehicle. Some bears may be able to break a window to gain entry. Even if unsuccessful, the bear’s attempts may damage your vehicle.

Store toiletries safely with your food. The scent and use of perfumes and colognes may attract bears.

Stay at campgrounds that are clean, use “bear boxes” for safe food storage and dispose of garbage in bear-proof dumpsters.

While hiking, normal trail noise will alert bears to your presence and often prompt them to move without being noticed.

If you see a bear, it may not immediately recognize you as a human and may be curious until it scents you. Make the animal aware of your presence by clapping, talking, or making other sounds while slowly backing away. Do not approach bears or intrude between a female bear and her cubs. Keep dogs leashed and stay a respectful distance away.

Spread the word about how to avoid conflicts with bears by sharing these tips with others.

