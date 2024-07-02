‘Keep them safe inside’: Tips to keep your pet safe during Fourth of July fireworks

BOSTON — The Fourth of July is almost here, and Americans will be having a blast over the long holiday weekend.

But the celebrations should be sparking concerns in pet parents.

According to a new survey by Rover, nearly three quarters of cats and dogs are afraid of fireworks.

“They don’t understand where it’s coming from, so we want to keep them safe inside our home,” said Nicole Ellis, a certified dog trainer.

The best ways to reduce anxiety is to keep your pets indoors, tire them out during the day, use a thunder shirt or a pressure wrap, and make sure they have a safe place to retreat.

If all else fails, consider asking your vet for medication to keep them calm.

“And then, of course, close all your windows, close all your doors. That’s going to help with the sound,” Ellis said.

Forty-two percent of dog parents say their pup has tried to run away during a fireworks display.

For cats, that number pounces to 64 percent.

And about a third of those animals actually escaped.

“A pet who’s in an anxious state will do extreme things,” Ellis said.

If your animal does get out, experts say they are likely nearby.

“Those first 24 hours are the most crucial. So get on the streets, start looking, and remember they’re most likely going to be hiding,” Ellis said. “They’re really scared and they don’t understand where those fireworks are coming from.”

Around the Fourth of July, shelters see an influx of lost pets, according to the Humane Society.

That makes this a good time for pet parents to ensure their tags are up to date.

“Make sure that number is super clear to read… if you’re going to be staying away with your pet for the Fourth of July or holiday, it should be a number someone can actually reach you at,” Ellis said.

