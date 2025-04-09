Kayaker rescued from water in Freetown

FREETOWN, Mass. — A kayaker was rescued from a pond in Freetown.

According to Lakeville Fire, crews along with Freetown Fire Departments simultaneously received notification of a “person in the water” in the area of Heaven Heights around 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, two adult males were kayaking when one of the kayaks became swamped. At the time of the incident, winds were gusting at more than 30 mph.

The second kayaker was unable to assist the individual in the water, so he paddled to shore to call for help.

Upon arrival to the scene, crews deployed a rescue boat. A combined crew of Lakeville and Freetown firefighters located the victim more than 1,000 feet from shore. According to rescuers, the victim—who was not wearing a life vest was struggling to stay afloat when he was pulled onto the Lakeville boat.

Due to high winds, the rescue boat could not return to the original launch site. Instead, it navigated to a more sheltered location, where Lakeville paramedics began treatment.

One Lakeville firefighter was evaluated at the scene following the rescue but was able to continue working. The Kayaker was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital for further treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group