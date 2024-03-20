Karen Read, woman charged in death of Boston police officer boyfriend, due back in court

DEDHAM, Mass. — Karen Read, the woman charged in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, is expected to appear in court Wednesday for another hearing in her murder case.

Read, of Mansfield, is scheduled to appear in Norfolk Superior Court at 2 p.m. for a hearing on all Rule 17 motions seeking phone records from several current and former members of law enforcement, as well as records from the Massachusetts State Police Internal Affairs Unit.

Read’s legal team filed the motions last week and requested that they be impounded.

Today also marks the deadline for all pretrial, non-evidentiary motions to be filed.

When Read last appeared in court on March 12, her attorney, Alan Jackson, presented a motion to dismiss the second-degree murder case.

Read is accused of running down Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe in reverse with her Lexus SUV in Canton and leaving him to die in a blizzard in 2022 but an accident reconstructionist hired by the FBI found O’Keefe’s injuries did not appear to be from a car strike.

“The damage on the car was inconsistent with having made contact with John O’Keefe’s body. In other words, the car didn’t hit him, and he wasn’t hit by the car. Period. Full stop,” Jackson told the court.

Jackson revealed that and other findings from 3,074 pages of documents the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts turned over last month from the federal probe of Read’s arrest and prosecution.

He told Judge Beverly Cannone that the federal investigation found inconsistencies and conflicts that should lead to the dismissal of her second-degree murder case.

The defense claims O’Keefe was beaten and attacked by a dog inside the former Canton home of another Boston police officer named Brian Albert in a wide-ranging cover-up involving local and state law enforcement.

Jackson said Massachusetts State Police Detective Michael Proctor, the lead detective assigned to investigate O’Keefe’s death, had a personal relationship with members of the Albert family that was not disclosed to the state grand jury that indicted Read.

The Massachusetts State Police Internal Affairs Unit later confirmed to Boston 25 News that it was investigating Proctor for a potential violation of department policy in connection with the Read case.

State police last week told 25 Investigates that Trooper Proctor remains on full active duty amid the investigation.

An attorney for Proctor said he is cooperating fully with the investigation and “remains steadfast in the integrity of the work he performed investigating the death of Mr. John O’Keefe.”

In late February, Judge Beverly Cannone agreed to push back Read’s murder trial from March 12 to April 16.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

