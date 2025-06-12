Juvenile boy arrested, charged with murder after two men found dead in Maine home

CHELSEA, Maine — A juvenile boy has been arrested and charged with murder after two men were found dead at a home in Maine, state police said Thursday.

The boy’s name or age were not released. He was taken into custody at the scene and transported to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

“There is no danger to the public,” state police said in their statement.

On Wednesday night, at approximately 8:37 p.m., troopers responded to a home on Windsor Road in Chelsea.

When troopers arrived, they found two dead adult men.

The bodies were taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, where autopsies will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death, officials said.

Detectives and Evidence Response Technicians with the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit Central responded to investigate and process the scene.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Chelsea is a small town in Kennebec County, just south of Augusta. The town’s population was 2,778 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group