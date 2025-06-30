Juvenile arrested in NH shooting that left Mass. teen dead, AG says

KEENE, N.H. — A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a shooting in New Hampshire last week that left a Massachusetts teen dead, authorities announced Monday.

The suspected shooter, whose name hasn’t been released due to his age, is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Christian Walker, of Orange, Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police Colonel Mark B. Hall, and Keene Police Chief Steve Stewart said in a joint news release.

Walker was found fatally shot in a parking lot on Winchester Street in Keene on the morning of Wednesday, June 25.

The teen was taken by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

An concluded the cause of Walker’s death was a single gunshot wound to the abdomen, and the manner of death was homicide.

No additional details about the suspect were released due to New Hampshire juvenile laws.

