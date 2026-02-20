Juvenile arrested in connection with shooting in Braintree neighborhood

BRAINTREE, Mass. — A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a shooting in a Braintree neighborhood on Thursday.

According to the police, one person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in the area of Skyline Drive.

The juvenile is being charged with the following offenses: assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a large capacity firearm.

The suspect will be arraigned, and due to the age of the individual, no additional identifying information is being released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

