Juvenile arraigned in connection with Holyoke Mall Shooting

HOLYOKE, Mass. — A juvenile male has been arraigned following a shooting incident at the Holyoke Mall.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s office, on July 25, around 4:30 p.m., a Holyoke Mall security officer observed an individual allegedly shoplifting. The security officer alerted Holyoke Police working a detail assignment inside the mall.

When officers approached the suspect near the Round One entrance, the juvenile showed a firearm.

Preliminary investigation indicates that both the suspect and one officer discharged weapons. The officer was not struck; the juvenile sustained at least one gunshot wound.

Holyoke officers provided immediate medical aid, and the juvenile was transported to Baystate Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

The juvenile was held without the right to bail on July 28th under a dangerousness detainer. The court found probable cause and scheduled a full dangerousness hearing for Monday, August 4. Bail was also set at $100,000 cash, without prejudice.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office intends to seek a youthful offender indictment as the investigation continues.

“This harrowing situation could have ended much worse. Juveniles and guns is a recipe for disaster,” said DA Gulluni. “The juvenile’s alleged behavior is appalling and we will seek accountability to the fullest extent of the law. We are grateful that no innocent people or officers were injured.”

“While this incident can cause fear, the Holyoke Mall is a safe place to shop and visit,” said Holyoke Police Chief Brian Keenan. “We have officers here to deal with incidents like this and ensure that the public is safe.

The incident remains under investigation by Holyoke police and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

