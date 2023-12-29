‘Justice needs to be served!’: Melissa Tremblay’s family reacts to mistrial of her accused killer

LAWRENCE, Mass. — The family of an 11-year-old girl who was murdered in 1988 released a statement Friday just days after a judge declared a mistrial in her accused killer’s case.

76-year-old Marvin C. McClendon Jr. pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in connection to the death of Melissa Ann Tremblay.

The Tremblay family said in a lengthy statement they’re thankful this isn’t the end and they’re looking forward to justice being served.

A spokesperson for the Essex County District Attorney’s Office says they plan to retry McClendon.

“While we would have preferred a ‘guilty’ verdict we thank God that it wasn’t ‘not guilty’ and that this isn’t the end,” a family spokesperson said. “Someone asked why retrial is so important and honestly it is because justice needs to be served! He has had 35 years that he has gone unpunished, walking free for 33 of those years. He has lived his life with his family, including his children and stepchildren but yet my aunt spent the rest of her life without her child and our family has been missing a part of us for 35 years.”

McClendon was arrested last year, decades after Tremblay disappeared. Investigators credit new technology with tying him to the murder.

Although the verdict is not what the family preferred, they wanted to thank multiple members of law enforcement as well as some of Melissa’s childhood friends for helping them get through it.

“The last month has been a very long one and we would like to thank all those that have been there to support us,” they said. “It truly has taken a village to get us through. Also during the trial we had the privilege of meeting Nicole Lydic and the Quinto family, Stephen, Lisa, and Jessica. Jessica and her brother Stephen were childhood friends of Missy’s as was Nicole. The day of closing arguments having them along with all the police officers, Troopers, and staff from the district attorney’s office all sitting in that courtroom was like they all had their arms around us comforting us.”

The Essex DA’s Office, Detective Murphy, Trooper Kelleher, and the current detective working on Melissa’s case, Lt. Sherber, were all highlighted for their compassion.

“It was very hard hearing and seeing some of the information revealed at trial but they were always there with a hug, a kind word, and often a box of tissues when needed. We consider them all family and know they will continue to do their best to get justice for Missy.”

The jurors were also thanked for their efforts, with the family saying in part:

“We know at least some of them believed he was guilty and the fact they fought so hard, deliberating through Christmas means so much to us.”

Marvin McClendon, Jr. and Melissa Tremblay

A retrial date has not been set for McClendon, but Melissa’s family looks forward to the future where they can gain closure on her tragic murder.

“Missy would be 46 years old and probably have a family of her own if he hadn’t taken her life. I don’t know what possesses someone to do what he did to Missy. Did she interrupt something he was doing and she became a threat to his life and his chance to go back to the Dept. of Corrections or did he just prey on an innocent young girl? I guess we will never know why and that will always haunt us. At least we know who is responsible for her death. We might have got a mistrial but in our hearts we know the right man was on trial and we look forward to seeing him finally punished.”

