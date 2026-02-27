FALL RIVER, Mass. — Snow removal continues across Massachusetts. In some areas, three to seven feet of snow covers sidewalks, making travel hard for pedestrians. For drivers, this snowfall proved to be a big problem just a few days ago.

‘Just be careful’: Snow removal continues in Mass., but sidewalks remain buried

Brockton resident Yalisa Perez has lived in the city her whole life and has never experienced so much snow. She says a major issue is that there is nowhere to put it. For her, trekking through the snow to get out of her apartment required a lot of patience.

“It took quite a while. Honestly, about an hour just to shovel out a parking spot. My boyfriend‘s mom took care of about two hours to shovel her parking spot,” explained Perez.

Perez added that she wouldn’t have that spot for very long.

“When I leave, people would take my parking spot, and then I’d have to shovel another parking spot,” said Perez.

On Friday in Fall River, most of the roads were clear; however, the sidewalks were buried with snow. This made a quick walk down the street for resident Bhiegy Mazilie take longer than normal.

“Every time you step the ground is not solid enough, so you kind of slip and fall, and then when the snow starts to melt, the water when you step on it shoes kind of smell bad.”

Both Mazille and Perez say they’re not looking forward to more snow on top of what they already have in their towns

“I would be shocked if we got much more. I wouldn’t know what to think. I’m over the snow for sure,” said Perez.

“We can’t really do anything about when it snows or not,” said Mazilie. “Just be careful.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

