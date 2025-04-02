Jury selection in Karen Read retrial enters second day, 2 jurors seated on first day

DEDHAM, Mass. — Jury selection in Karen Read’s retrial is entering its second day.

The first day of jury selection in the Karen Read trial concluded Tuesday with two jurors seated, a man and a woman.

Ninety-two jury candidates appeared in the Norfolk County Superior courtroom Tuesday, where Judge Beverley Cannone asked them over 30 questions regarding the case.

Of the 92 potential jurors, 40 indicated they’ve already formed an opinion of the case, 16 indicated they’ve already formed a “bias” and 78 indicated they’ve heard or spoken about the case.

Sixty-two juror candidates were questioned by both the defense and prosecution before the two sides were able to agree on two selections.

Read, 45 of Mansfield is accused of hitting John O’Keefe with her Lexus SUV in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022, and leaving him to die in the cold after a night of drinking.

The defense has sought to portray Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside the Albert family home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton and then dragged outside and left for dead.

She has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

Read’s first trial ended with a hung jury in July 2024.

Since the end of the first trial, Michael Proctor, who served as the lead investigator in the Read case, was fired from his role within the Massachusetts State Police in mid-March.

On Tuesday, an independent audit of the Canton Police Department finds missteps in the handling of the Karen Read investigation, but no evidence to support claims she was framed.

