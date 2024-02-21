Jury selection begins in trial of woman accused of fatally stabbing man in Dorchester playground

BOSTON — Jury selection began Wednesday morning in the trial of a woman accused of fatally stabbing a man at a Dorchester playground in 2020.

According to prosecutors, Fox is alleged to have stabbed Michael Dezrick in the Clifford Playground on August 3, 20200 following a verbal confrontation between the two earlier in the evening. After engaging in a brief argument, Fox is accused of returning to the park with another person later that night and stabbing the dozing victim before immediately leaving the area.

Dezrick was taken to Boston Medical Center where they were pronounced deceased. After being stopped by the police, Fox initially denied any wrongdoing but eventually admitted to the stabbing, claiming self-defense, the DA’s office says.

Fox was arraigned on murder charges and held without bail following her arrest in 2020.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

