Judge orders Andover to pay up to $50,000 amidst teachers strike

SALEM, Mass. — A Salem Superior Court Judge ordered the Andover Education Association to pay a $50,000 fee Monday as the teacher’s union strike continues for the fourth day.

On top of the coercion fee, the town will pay an extra $10,000 for each school day missed from here on out.

Monday afternoon’s court hearing came on day four of negotiations between Andover Teacher’s Union and the school committee.

The town has offered teachers a 14.25% increase over the span of four years. They also offered a 23% increase for assistants.

The union reportedly has not responded to the offer – demanding an 18% wage increase for teachers and 34% for assistants over a four-year span.

“We look forward to the union’s response so we can continue negotiations, reach an agreement, and get kids back to school where they belong,” said Tracey Spruce, chair of the Andover School Committee.

On top of the fees ordered by the judge, the school committee says the wage increases are not sustainable.

“We’re going to be looking at larger class sizes,” said Spruce. “We’re going to be looking at restoring fees that we work hard to cut for families like bus fees after school, activities fees.”

Inside High Plain Elementary School, dozens of Andover educators continued the call for higher wages.

“Do your job,” dozens chanted with signs and posters.

The school committee remained behind closed doors during the gathering in the school.

The judge ordered the $50,000 to be paid to the state by 5 pm.

The committee says they have no prediction on if or when they would cancel school across the district Tuesday.

