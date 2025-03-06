Judge Cannone rules prosecution’s dog bite witness will be allowed to testify in Karen Rean trial

DEDHAM, Mass. — Ruling in favor of the prosecution, Judge Beverly Cannone ruled Thursday that a dog bite expert will be allowed to testify during Karen Read’s upcoming trial.

Dr. James Crosby will be allowed to testify. He is expected to challenge claims by Read’s legal teams that the January 2022 death of her boyfriend John O’Keefe was the result of a dog attack.

“The evidence will assist the jury; Dr. Crosby is an expert in dog-bite wounds; there is an appropriate basis for his opinion in the record; and the proposed testimony, principles and methods employed are reliable,” Judge Cannone wrote in her decision.

Judge Cannone rules prosecution dog bite witness will be allowed to testify at Karen Read’s trial.



Here’s the ruling: pic.twitter.com/iY5X0jUCoE — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) March 6, 2025

The defense had previously argued Crosby “is not qualified to render the opinions he proffers,” stating in the motion that “it is undisputed that he is not a medical doctor.”

Read is accused of hitting John O’Keefe, her boyfriend at the time, with her Lexus SUV on Jan. 29, 2022, and leaving him to die after a night of drinking.

The defense has sought to portray Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside the Albert family home and then dragged outside and left for dead.

The retrial of Read has been delayed until April 2025.

In an exclusive one-on-one interview on Super Bowl Sunday, Read told Boston 25′s Ted Daniel that she has “nothing to hide” and that she’s “been framed” for murder.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group