Judge blocks ICE from deporting Boston-area Irish immigrant

SAUGUS, Mass. — A federal judge has ruled that a man from Ireland detained by immigration authorities in Massachusetts will remain in custody while his case moves forward.

According to the Boston Herald, a judge has blocked ICE from immediately deporting Seamus Culleton, 38, as legal proceedings continue.

Culleton was arrested by federal agents in September 2025 outside the Home Depot - Saugus off Route 1 in Saugus. ICE officials said he overstayed a 90-day visitor visa after arriving in the United States in 2009.

At a press conference last week, Culleton’s attorney, Ogor Winnie Okoye, said her client has built a life in Massachusetts since coming to the country.

She stated that he had been living in Woburn and operating his own plastering company.

Okoye also said Culleton is currently in the process of applying for a green card.

Police reports obtained by the Herald show that Culleton’s ex-wife previously accused him of domestic abuse, hate crimes, and violating a restraining order. However, he was never formally charged in connection with those allegations.

The federal court’s decision prevents immediate deportation, but Culleton will likely remain in ICE custody until his immigration case is resolved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

