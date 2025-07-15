JetBlue launches new summer sale with flights out of Boston for as low as $49

BOSTON — Are you planning a summer escape? JetBlue on Tuesday announced a new sale that features flights out of Boston for as low as $49.

The airline’s "Just to Summerize" sale kicked off Tuesday and will be ongoing through Thursday.

“With a travel window spanning August, these limited-time offers are the perfect way to squeeze in one more escape for the second half of summer,” a spokesperson for the airline said in a statement shared with Boston 25 News.

The sale prices are for one-way flights and are good for travel from August 2 through August 27, excluding Fridays and Sundays, according to the airline.

Some sample flights from Boston include:

Jacksonville: $49

Austin: $64

Asheville: $64

Fort Myers: $64

Nashville: $64

Charleston: $69

Fort Lauderdale: $69

Miami: $74

Houston: $74

Martha’s Vineyard: $79

Nantucket: $84

JetBlue said it’s also offering vacation packages starting at $259, perfect for those looking to add hotels or cruises to their itinerary.

