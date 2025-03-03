JetBlue flight landing in Boston performs go-around due to ‘unstable approach’

BOSTON — A JetBlue flight performing a landing at Boston’s Logan Airport conducted a go-around due to an ‘unstable approach’ during landing, according to the FAA.

The incident occurred on Sunday, March 2, around 3:05 p.m.

According to JetBlue, strong winds were pushing the aircraft, and the pilot was unable to get down fast enough. As a result, the pilot decided to perform a go-around to realign the aircraft.

A go-around is a safe, routine maneuver performed at the discretion of a pilot or at the request of an air traffic controller, the FAA says. It discontinues the landing approach and returns the aircraft to an altitude and configuration to safely make another approach.

he pilot and the air traffic controller are in full command of the situation.

Additional information on this incident was not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group