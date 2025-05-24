Jayson Tatum named to All-NBA First Team for fourth straight year

BOSTON — The NBA announced that Jayson Tatum has been named to the All-NBA First Team for the fourth straight year.

It is the fifth time in Tatum’s career that he’s made an All-NBA selection, as he also becomes the fifth Celtic in the team’s history to earn at least four First Team honors, joining Bob Cousy (10), Larry Bird (nine), John Havlicek (four), and Bill Sharman (four). Tatum is also the first Celtic since Larry Bird to earn four straight selections.

“Congratulations to Jayson on his All-NBA selection,” said Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations. “To be honored five years in a row, with four First-Team selections, speaks to his dedication and drive to be amongst the game’s best. He’s a great teammate and player, and is deserving of all the accolades that come his way.”

In 72 games, the eighth-year forward averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists (a career high), and 1.1 steals. Tatum and Nikola Jokic are the only two players to record 26.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.0 steals while playing in at least 65 contests this season.

Tatum also placed seventh in the league in 3’s, making a career-high 250 three-pointers. He and Anthony Edwards made at least 250 3-pointers and 350 free throws.

Tatum also tied fourth place in the league with 28 games of scoring at least 30 points, which included 15 games he recorded at least 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists. He was one of four players to record a 40-point triple-double, doing so on Dec. 21 in Chicago with 43 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists.

