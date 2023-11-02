James Taylor sings national anthem at Maine high school football rivalry game after mass shooting

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston, Maine, has taken another step in its recovery from the state’s deadliest mass shooting as a storied high school football rivalry resumes.

The cheering at annual “Battle of the Bridge” football game was for the men and women who responded to last week’s mass shootings. When the Lewiston football team ran onto the field they waved a ‘Lewiston we are one’ banner.

Maine Shooting Lewiston High School running back Jayden Sands carries a flag onto the field prior to a football game against Edward Little High School, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. Locals seek a return to normalcy after a mass shooting on Oct. 25. (AP Photo/Matt York) (Matt York/AP)

“I can affirm with unwavering confidence that Lewiston’s resilience has been proven and continues to shine brightly during these trying times,” said David St. Pierre, Lewiston police chief.

The manhunt for gunman, Robert Card postponed the big Lewiston-Auburn football game from last Friday to Wednesday night. “In a lot of sad ways but also a lot of good ways because we are coming together and there’s a lot of community spirit,” said one football mom.

A week later, Lewiston was ready to take on neighboring Auburn, but this time they were no longer rivals. “Honestly I don’t really know if it’s about the winning and losing, but the two cities coming together it’s been a rough few days, a rough week,” said Chris Bossie, Lewiston.

James Taylor sang the national anthem before kickoff, and the names of the 18 people killed were read out as well as a moment of silence shared among those in attendance.

“It’s a tough thing for the community but the community is really rallying around everybody,” said Mark Rodrigue of Lewiston.

Maine Shooting Singer James Taylor sings the national anthem as Lewiston High School and Edward Little High School players stand together, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, prior to a high school football game in Lewiston, Maine. Locals seek a return to normalcy after a mass shooting on Oct. 25. (AP Photo/Matt York) (Matt York/AP)

Card was found dead last Friday, days after shooting and killing 18 people and injuring 13 others at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston. Residents in both Lewiston and Auburn lost family and friends in the Oct. 25 shooting.

