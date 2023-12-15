Jackknifed tractor-trailer shuts down Dorchester overpass

BOSTON — A jackknifed tractor-trailer shut down an overpass in Boston on Thursday night.

MassDOT says the I-93 Dorchester Avenue overpass is closed for the time being and drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

Emergency crews are working to clear the wreck.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured.

It is not immediately known when the overpass will reopen.

Jackknifed tractor trailer in #Boston on the I-93-SB Dorchester Ave Overpass. The Dorchester Ave Overpass is currently closed. Seek alternate route in the area. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 15, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group