Jackknifed tractor-trailer in O’Neill Tunnel shuts down part of I-93 in Boston

BOSTON — A jackknifed tractor-trailer on Interstate 93 is causing major traffic delays for commuters heading into Boston on Friday morning.

The wreck happened on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 16 in the Tip O’Neill Tunnel, according to MassDOT.

All lanes were closed, and drivers were being diverted via 16A.

A traffic camera on the Zakim Bridge showed traffic at a standstill.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

