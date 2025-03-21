‘It’s terrible’: Gov. Healey sounds off on Trump’s Dept. of Education executive order

REVERE, Mass. — Massachusetts political and educational leaders spoke against the executive order signed by Donald Trump Thursday.

Trump and his administration’s cashed in on their campaign promise to slowly dismantle the department of education. They cite low test scores and wasteful spending for the swift action.

The department would still be providing critical functions for key areas, but is putting the power and leadership in the hands of the states, Trump’s administration says.

Gov. Maura Healey sounded the alarm just hours after the executive order was signed.

“It’s terrible,” she told Boston 25 in Revere Thursday. “These cuts are going to be devastating.”

She continued, “What we need are the federal dollars! That’s what’s going away.”

Her message was echoed by the Massachusetts Teachers Association and their President Max Page.

“This action is a travesty and will hurt our students,” said Page.

He’s expecting, “Larger class sizes, fewer services for our neediest students. You can imagine fewer programs to help students who come from disadvantaged backgrounds.”

Revere mayor Patrick M. Keefe told Boston 25 Thursday he and other districts are working with state partners to ensure a plan moving forward in light of the executive order.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

