It’s a spring thing: Clean up your life to live longer

In the last three decades, the population of people living in their hundreds has nearly tripled. And experts expect that number to keep going up. So, what can you do to live to 100? More importantly, how can you live to be a healthy 100? We can learn from those who are almost there and re-commit ourselves this spring to get fit and healthy, no matter what your age.

Louise Wholey may be in her 80s but she can still scuba with the best of them.

Kittie Weston-Knauer is the oldest female BMX racer competing in the U.S.

So how do these women keep defying their age? Studies from five blue zones, which are areas of the world where people consistently live over 100 years of age, show some common habits that we can all learn from. First, they move.

“People have to get up and around. Folks have to make an effort,” said Jose Santana, MD, MPH.

Latest research shows that six thousand steps a day reduces your risk of premature death by 50 to 70 percent! What else can we learn from the blue zone centenarians? People need a purpose in life to keep going, and they manage their stress levels. They tend to put family first and have a social circle that supports healthy behaviors. Another key is they belong to a community.

So how can you incorporate a blue zone way of life into your spring? First, clean up your diet. More than 90 percent of the blue zone diets consist of whole, plant-based food sources, like greens, garden veggies, grains, nuts, and beans. One easy way to do this, start going to the farmer’s market.

Next start a new workout routine on the first day of spring and take it outdoors. A new study out of British Columbia found it just takes a 15-minute walk outside to increase working memory. Interestingly, walking inside didn’t have the same impact.

So, make the first day of spring the first day to commit to a long and healthy life.

Another study found that being optimistic was also linked to living 11 to 15 percent longer and having a stronger likelihood of living to age 85 or older.

