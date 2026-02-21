‘It’s New England’: South Shore crews patching potholes, preparing for extensive weekend snowfall

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — More weekend winter weather means more work for local DPW departments that have already been challenged with extensive snowfall this winter.

Director of Weymouth DPW Robert Feldmann said they’ve tracked roughly 40 inches of snowfall in town just this season.

“Throughout the years, we’ve been spoiled,” he said Friday.

A priority of theirs this winter has been treating potholes on their roads. Feldmann claimed the town’s gotten less than 30 calls for potholes this season.

Regarding his crews, he added, “Every day, they’re out there, and they’re patrolling the whole town filling any potholes they see.”

On Katherine Street, Boston 25 news crews joined a Weymouth DPW crew that was filling in a sinkhole with hot asphalt. They said they’d treat the sinkhole in a similar way to potholes across town.

“We take shovels, open it up, and just throw it right in there,” said Andrew Redburn, a laborer for Weymouth DPW, while showing his truck’s asphalt storage.

He said potholes have been a growing problem, adding, “We go out there, we fix them, and once all... Then, our asphalt team goes out and finds more potholes we can fill in.”

Triple AAA this week told Boston 25 potholes are popping up more on state streets this year due to increased plow activity, stretches of bitter cold, and a freeze-thaw cycle that cracks concrete.

Next door in Braintree, Matt Jacques, their DPR director, was preparing for another major snowfall event coming over the weekend.

He claimed Friday, all employees are on-hand Friday night — salting and sanding with 34 pieces of equipment. He claimed the streets are aging, leading to road damage.

“The roads that have seen this year after year after year -- you get more potholes on those kinds of roads,” he said. “It really beats up the equipment. So, as we’re out there, if there are lots of potholes, your plows are hitting it. It’s hard on the drivers, it’s hard on the equipment.”

Amidst winter weather and potholes, Triple AAA advised drivers to drive slowly, keep a distance between the car in front of them, and make sure they have proper air tire pressure.

Both DPW departments urged drivers who notice potentially dangerous potholes or road damage to reach out.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

