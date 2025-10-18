It’s gonna be owl-right: Wellesley Animal Control rescue entangled bird

WELLESLEY, Mass. — An owl was successfully rescued by Wellesley Animal Control after getting stuck on Thursday.
Wellesley Animal Control Officer Jenny Smith was dispatched to a local baseball field on reports of an owl stuck in a batting cage net.
Once at the field, they found the owl entangled in a batting cage net.
Officer Smith managed to free the owl without any harm.
The owl was safely returned to the nearby woods after being freed.
