‘It’s going to be hard to change’: Economic blackout called for Friday

BOSTON — It’s no secret; Americans love to shop.

Whether it’s online or in person, shopping is a great American pastime.

But an organization called People’s Union USA is urging consumers to go cold turkey Friday

They are calling for a one-day Economic Blackout.

For 24 hours, they want people to stop spending money.

In their appeal on social media, People’s Union USA is seeking to send a message to corporate America.

Babson College Marketing Professor Lauren Beitelspacher tells me that boycotts like this can be powerful.

“This is a very normal response to any kind of social or political action for consumers to speak with their dollars, especially in a time where we feel we don’t have any control over anything else,” Professor Beitelspacher told me.

The blackout is mostly aimed at major corporations and banks.

Locally, some small business are showing their support.

And I’ve found some support among local consumers.

“I like the idea,” one man told me.

“Why do you like the idea?” I asked.

“If it sends a message, it’s good, I hope it works,” he said.

“What’s the message you want sent to the big corporations?”

“Well, stop being greedy!” he said

Word of the Blackout is mostly spreading on social media.

But not everyone is getting the message or getting on board.

“What’s the purpose of boycotting it? I don’t know. I don’t have one,” one woman said to me.

“What do you think about the idea of sending a message to ‘greedy’ corporations?” I asked another consumer.

“It’s going to be hard to change,” he said.

On Saturday, the day after the blackout, the group behind this economic protest is hoping their message will be heard loud and clear.

It remains to be seen if the blackout will have an impact.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group