‘It’s going to be difficult’: Boston 25 crews stuck, thousands without power after blizzard

SANDWICH, MASS. — Parts of Cape Cod are still digging out after a blizzard blasted the region.

Eversource says help is on the way to restore electricity even deploying crews from outside the Bay State. President of Electric Operations at Eversource Doug Foley says nearly 300,000 residents were left in the dark.

“With these type of conditions, the ability to get out and get our trucks there and get our crews into the backyards, it’s going to be difficult, but they are up to the challenge and I just want everybody to know we’re going to continue to work hard until we complete our task,” said Foley.

As of Tuesday, Governor Healey has lifted the travel ban, but there’s quite an aftermath to deal with.

For our Boston 25 crews in Sandwich, the storm wasn’t just something they were covering, they also got stuck in it.

Owner of the Sandwich Inn and Suites Andy and his wife helped crews get out safely. Chuck, a tow driver, even traveled for about an hour to get gas to our crews after hours of coverage on the air.

Eversource says it could take days to restore electricity for residents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

