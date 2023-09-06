‘It has no home’: Emu on the loose in Lakeville, animal control officer says

LAKEVILLE, Mass. — There is an emu “on the loose” in Lakeville, and the town’s animal control officer is looking to the public for help in catching it.

The emu is in the area of Lang Street and County Road, said Animal Control Officer David Frates in a Facebook post.

“As it has been sited (sic) iñ numerous areas it is harder to pinpoint one area to catch it,” Frates said of the emu. “I have a man who is experienced at catching Emus willing to help but we need to find where it hangs out the most.”

In his appeal to the public, Frates said catching the animal is key -- and he hopes it happens soon.

“The person who owned it moved out of state, so it has no home to return which will make it harder to catch,” Frates said.

Emus are large, flightless birds, according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute. Their necks and legs are long, but their wings are tiny, reduced to less than 8 inches. Emus have three toes.

The emu, which is native to Australia, is the second largest living bird and the largest bird found in Australia.

Anyone who has seen the emu in the Lakeville area or has information that will help the animal control officers locate it is urged to call 508-947-3891, and leave a message.

