‘It has been an honor’: Beloved Patriots captain Matthew Slater announces retirement

FOXBORO, Mass. — Beloved New England Patriots captain Matthew Slater announced his retirement from the National Football League Tuesday after 16 seasons in Foxboro.

The special teams guru played in 239 career games with the Patriots, racking up 191 tackles, earning 10 Pro Bowl Selections, and winning three Super Bowl titles.

In a statement posted on Patriots.com, Slater said his father, Jackie, inspired him to play professional football from an early age.

“For as long as I can remember, football has been one of the passions of my heart. Some of my earliest memories of the game are of watching my dad prepare for training camp with the Los Angeles Rams. We spent every summer in Meridian, Mississippi visiting my grandparents. During those hot summer days in Meridian, I would often tag along with my dad to the local high school field. While I sat in the shade asking for snow cones, my father would methodically put himself through the paces. I remember those days more clearly than I remember his games.” Slater explained. “They weren’t glamorous. There was no crowd around to cheer him on. There were no lights flashing. There were no critics critiquing. Just a man, my hero, dedicating himself to the game he loved so much. Never burdened by the work, he understood it was a blessing to do what he loved. It was a gift from the Lord. To experience the love that my hero had for the game in word and deed was transformative. I soon began to develop those same feelings for the game that had been so good to our family.”

Slater also shared a message for Patriots Nation, thanking them for their support over the years.

“Pats Nation, it has been an honor to represent the silver, red, white, and blue for 16 years. Thank you for cheering, challenging and supporting our team each and every year,” Slater said. “To the people of New England, thank you for welcoming my family and me into your community and allowing us to call New England home. We are beyond humbled and blessed. You the fans make an NFL player’s experience what it is. Thank you for supporting not only me but our great game.”

Slater also thanked Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his longtime coach Bill Belichick for allowing him to play in the NFL and having a continued belief in him.

The Patriots drafted Slater out of UCLA in the fifth round of the 2008 draft

