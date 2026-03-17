Issue in cargo hold of plane at Logan Airport prompts emergency response

BOSTON — An issue in the cargo hold of a plane that landed at Boston’s Logan International Airport late Tuesday morning prompted a large emergency response, officials said.

A Massport spokesperson told Boston 25 News that the issue was reported with an American Eagle flight operated by Republic Airways after it landed at the airport.

The aircraft, an Embraer E175LR jet, made its way to the gate upon landing. A Massport fire crew was brought in to investigate after passengers departed the plane.

It was later determined that an electrical issue caused a problem with the aircraft’s fire extinguisher indicator, Republic Airways’ maintenance office told Boston 25.

According to FlightAware, Republic flight 4708 departed JFK Airport in New York just after 10 a.m. and arrived at Logan’s Gate B15 just after 11:30 a.m.

There were no reported injuries. Boston 25 News is working to learn more.

Republic Airways has operated as an American Eagle affiliate for American Airlines since 2013.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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