Is it a ghost? New Hampshire restaurant claims spirit set off motion detector alarms

PORTSMOUTH. NH — Spooky season is here and a New Hampshire restaurant is claiming a ‘spirit’ set off motion detector alarms.

Library Restaurant in the historic Rockingham Hotel in Portsmouth posted a video on social media showing a whiff sweep by the camera.

“Last night, for the very first time our motion detector alarms INSIDE the building were set off by this camera motion caught on video in the dead of night outside the window,” the restaurant wrote in a Facebook post.

The restaurant says it’s not lights from a car because other cars are not picked up the same way and “there is no horizontal wind blowing.”

The Rockingham is well known for its ghosts notably the ones in the Library basement, can this be a coincidence or are ghosts real?

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

