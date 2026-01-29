Is Drake Maye hurt? Star QB lands on injury report as Patriots prepare for Super Bowl

FOXBORO, Mass. — All eyes are on New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye after he appeared on the team’s projected injury report.

According to the listing, if the Patriots had practiced on Wednesday, Maye would not have been a full participant, instead “limited” due to a right shoulder injury.

Patriots projected Wednesday injury report had the team practiced today: https://t.co/HFLj6pLTCa pic.twitter.com/0OECIoe8aJ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 28, 2026

The team did not practice, so how Maye is feeling — and whether the injury is a concern — should become clearer on Thursday.

Both the Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks were required to submit projected injury reports ahead of their upcoming practices. We’re also expecting to hear from head coach Mike Vrabel and Maye later today, which could provide more clarity on his status.

Despite the injury question, excitement is building as the countdown continues — just 10 days to go until the Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California.

0 of 17 AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots is sacked by Zach Allen #99 of the Denver Broncos during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Playoff game at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots is sacked by Que Robinson #51 of the Denver Broncos during the first quarter in the AFC Championship Playoff game at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots rushes for yards during the third quarter in the AFC Championship Playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots in action during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots celebrates with the Lamar Hunt Trophy during the Trophy Presentation of the AFC Championship Playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. The New England Patriots defeat the Denver Broncos 10-7. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Drake Maye #10 and Hunter Henry #85 of the New England Patriots pose for a photo following the AFC Championship Playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. The New England Patriots defeat the Denver Broncos 10-7. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots warms up during pregame prior to the AFC Championship Playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots makes a pass during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots is pressured by Nik Bonitto #15 of the Denver Broncos during the first quarter in the AFC Championship Playoff game at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots celebrates with teammates on the field following the AFC Championship Playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. The New England Patriots defeat the Denver Broncos 10-7. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots makes a pass during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots celebrates with the Lamar Hunt Trophy during the Trophy Presentation of the AFC Championship Playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. The New England Patriots defeat the Denver Broncos 10-7. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots celebrates with teammates on the field following the AFC Championship Playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. The New England Patriots defeat the Denver Broncos 10-7. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots stiff arms Jonah Elliss #52 of the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Playoff game at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Patriots hosting send‑off rally for fans

This Sunday, Pats Nation will have a chance to send the team off in style.

The Patriots are hosting a send‑off rally at Gillette Stadium starting at 9:30 a.m. Fans are invited to attend as the team addresses the crowd ahead of its trip west.

The event will feature special performances by the Dropkick Murphys and the Patriots cheerleaders. Team buses are scheduled to depart for T.F. Green Airport in Rhode Island around 11:30 a.m.

The rally is free, but tickets are required for stadium entry. Tickets can be reserved online at Patriots.com.

Fans are encouraged to dress warmly, wear their Patriots gear, and come ready to show their support as the team prepares for the biggest game of the season.

