Is Drake Maye hurt? Star QB lands on injury report as Patriots prepare for Super Bowl

By Boston 25 News Staff
FOXBORO, Mass. — All eyes are on New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye after he appeared on the team’s projected injury report.

According to the listing, if the Patriots had practiced on Wednesday, Maye would not have been a full participant, instead “limited” due to a right shoulder injury.

The team did not practice, so how Maye is feeling — and whether the injury is a concern — should become clearer on Thursday.

Both the Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks were required to submit projected injury reports ahead of their upcoming practices. We’re also expecting to hear from head coach Mike Vrabel and Maye later today, which could provide more clarity on his status.

Despite the injury question, excitement is building as the countdown continues — just 10 days to go until the Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California.

Patriots hosting send‑off rally for fans

This Sunday, Pats Nation will have a chance to send the team off in style.

The Patriots are hosting a send‑off rally at Gillette Stadium starting at 9:30 a.m. Fans are invited to attend as the team addresses the crowd ahead of its trip west.

The event will feature special performances by the Dropkick Murphys and the Patriots cheerleaders. Team buses are scheduled to depart for T.F. Green Airport in Rhode Island around 11:30 a.m.

The rally is free, but tickets are required for stadium entry. Tickets can be reserved online at Patriots.com.

Fans are encouraged to dress warmly, wear their Patriots gear, and come ready to show their support as the team prepares for the biggest game of the season.

