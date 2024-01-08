Is Bill Belichick’s tenure over? Patriots fans react after Patriots last game of season

As disappointed Patriots fans trudged down a snowy Route 1 following the last game of the season Sunday, they shared a variety of opinions about the possibility of losing Bill Belichick.

“We love you, Bill! Stay with us, Bill! Don’t leave!” one fan shouted, as a steady line of fans exited Gillette Stadium and trekked toward their cars.

“He’ll be gone,” declared another, heading home after a miserable loss to the Jets to finish out a 4-13 season.

Belichick is set to meet with owner Robert Kraft Monday to discuss his future with the team, after another season missing the playoffs, in what has been a downward trend since losing quarterback Tom Brady.

In the warmth of Jake and Joe’s in Norwood, bargoers discussed the coaching great’s future as well as his legacy.

“We got to keep him at least another couple years,” said Carole Humphreys. “But let’s get him out of the GM position, and let’s just have him focus on coaching.”

Others with an equal amount of respect for Belichick are ready for change.

“It’s just time to move on,” said Phil Shields. “I’m old enough to know what it was like when Drew Bledsoe got drafted and how bad this team was and the empty seats. So, I’m all right with him retiring at this point.”

“It’s time for a change. I think everything is laying out that way,” agreed Shield’s friend, Mike Anastasia. “It was a great run, and it’s time to move on, I think.”

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during the first half of a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images) (Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

