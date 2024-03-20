IRS agent from Swampscott arrested for allegedly filing three years of false tax returns

BOSTON — An IRS agent from Swampscott was arrested Wednesday for allegedly filing false tax returns for three years and underreporting their income, according to Acting United States Attorney District of Massachusetts Joshua Levy.

Ndeye Amy Thioub, 67, of Swampscott, will be arraigned in Boston federal court Wednesday afternoon after allegedly filing false personal tax returns in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and filing a false Schedule C claiming a business loss from a purported “import and export” business she claimed to have.

“As a result, the claimed net loss was carried over to her personal IRS Form 1040s and used to reduce Thioub’s adjusted gross income and ultimate tax liability. Specifically, Thioub allegedly underreported her total income by approximately $42,805 in 2017, $20,324 in 2018 and $27,063 in 2019,” Levy’s office writes.

Thioub has worked for the IRS for over 17 years. As a Revenue Agent with the Large Business and International Division of the IRS, Levy says Thioub conducts independent field examinations and investigations of complex income tax returns filed by large businesses and corporations.

“Thioub has extensive and specialized knowledge of and training in accounting techniques, practices and investigative audit techniques,” Levy writes. “She is also responsible for examining and resolving various tax issues of individuals and business organizations that may include extensive national and/or international subsidiaries.”

Thioub also worked as an instructor at Salem State University.

The charge of filing a false tax return carries a potential sentence of up to three years in prison, followed by one year of supervised release and a $100,000 fine.

