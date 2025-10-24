Irish firefighter found guilty of 2024 St. Patrick’s Day rape in Boston

BOSTON — An Irish firefighter who was charged with the rape of a woman at the Omni Parker House hotel last year has been found guilty.

Terrence Crosbie was found guilty of rape following a week-long trial.

The verdict was announced by the jury on Friday evening, concluding the second full day of deliberations in Crosbie’s retrial.

The incident occurred last year, when a 28-year-old woman had alleged that she had been sexually assaulted at the Omni Parker House earlier that morning.

An investigation revealed that Crosbie had flown to Boston from Ireland earlier on Thursday with other members of the Dublin Fire Brigade.

Prosecutors alleged that Crosbie assaulted the woman at the Omni Parker House during Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations last year.

Crosbie’s previous trial ended in a mistrial due to a deadlocked jury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

